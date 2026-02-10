POLICE: Security deployment at Kyagulanyi’s home a national security matter

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Police Force (UPF) will maintain deployment at the residence of former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine, citing national security concerns, despite confirming that no charges have been preferred against him.

Speaking during a security press briefing at Naguru Police Headquarters, police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke said Kyagulanyi is not facing any criminal charges at the moment. Rusoke, however, said police have maintained a security deployment around Kyagulanyi’s home in Magere, saying the move is in the interest of national security.

He added that should Kyagulanyi commit any offence, police would arrest him and take him to court.

Kyagulanyi, the National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate who came second in the 2026 general election, has reportedly been in hiding since January 16, a day after casting his vote. His home has since remained under security restrictions, limiting access by close family members, friends, party supporters, and leaders.

In a series of statements on his social media platforms, Kyagulanyi has claimed that his life is in danger, alleging that he is being hunted by UPDF Commander Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the son of President Yoweri Museveni, who has previously publicly stated his intention to have Kyagulanyi arrested.

Meanwhile, several senior NUP leaders, including the party’s vice presidents for the Western, Northern, and Buganda regions, were arrested and remanded on charges of inciting violence and terrorism. NUP Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya has claimed that more than 4,000 party supporters and leaders were arrested during what he described as a post-election crackdown by security agencies.

Kituuma told journalists that he had not yet received a Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) report detailing arrests made during and after the elections. Police also denied allegations of a curfew, saying the arrests resulted from investigations and security operations rather than restrictions on public movement.

“There is no curfew anywhere, because it is a highly restrictive measure on people’s movement. What we are having are spot checks in the interest of security, and in line with our duties, and out of that check, police can further make some arrests or impoundment of items in the interests of investigations,” Kituuma said.

URN