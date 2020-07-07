Police returns impounded motorcycles to riders in Mbale

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Mbale has started handing back the motorcycles to riders that were impounded for flouting the Covid-19 presidential directives.

Over 300 motorcycles were impounded and kept at Mbale central police station since the lockdown started in March this year.

Most of the riders were accused of violating the 5pm deadline set by the president for their operations and carrying passengers.

Earlier on, police had warned not to return the motorcycles to the riders until the lockdown is lifted. It came after the riders turned violent and started knocking police officers on duty.

However, Rogers Taitika, the Elgon region police spokesperson says they have decided to return the motorcycles to the boda boda riders after running out of space to keep them.

The riders will be required to pay express penalty fees for contravening traffic regulations, present relevant documents proving that the motorcycles belong to them and identity card before they get them back.

Some of the riders who URN found at Mbale central police station trying to secure their motorcycles expressed joy saying the move by the police is a sign that they will work together and that police understands their plight.

Bakar Wazisi, the chairperson bus park boda boda stage said they are happy that they have got back their motorcycles and pleaded with the president to allow them to resume working because they are struggling to feed their families.

John Bosco Shimiti, a rider from Mission cell said despite getting back his motorcycle, it is unfair for police to ask for Shillings 40,000 from a person whose motorcycle was impounded two months ago and haven’t been working.

*****

URN