Police recovers body parts of crocodile attack victim

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police in Mayuge district on Sunday recovered some body parts of a 16-year-old who was killed by a crocodile on Thursday.

Shafiq Watangwa, a primary six pupil at Musubi primary school in Musubi village, Bukatube sub county, Mayuge district had gone swimming with his other two colleagues when a crocodile mauled him and run off with his body.

Abdul Masaba, the deceased’s father on Sunday said that part of his son’s body parts have been retrieved from a swamp along Lake Victoria shoreline. He says that they managed to retrieve part of the upper chest and legs but the remaining body parts are suspected to have been completely eaten up by the crocodile.

He however says that the fishermen have agreed to mount a search for the crocodiles’ hideout to recover the deceased’s missing body parts.

Crocodile attacks are rampant in Jinja and Mukono districts. The crocodiles roam the shorelines of Lake Victoria causing fear among residents especially among the fishermen.

The fishermen say the crocodiles appear on the shorelines at different intervals during the day. The crocodiles hide under stones during the evening hours and often attack them forcing them to abandon their boats.

URN