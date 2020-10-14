Wednesday , October 14 2020
Lato Milk
Covid-19 Image

Police raids Bobi Wine’s NUP headquarters

The Independent October 14, 2020 The News Today Leave a comment

Police have raided the NUP offices in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police has raided the National Unity Party (NUP) offices in Kamwokya, and are searching through election documents.

NUP were holding a meeting of its top leaders when police arrived.

“The military, police and other security agencies have laid siege on the National Unity Platform Platform offices in Kamwokya. Several of our staff and leaders have been arrested. They are breaking into the different offices, taking all documents and other valuables,” said NUP leader Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

