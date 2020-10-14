Police raids Bobi Wine’s NUP headquarters

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police has raided the National Unity Party (NUP) offices in Kamwokya, and are searching through election documents.

NUP were holding a meeting of its top leaders when police arrived.

“The military, police and other security agencies have laid siege on the National Unity Platform Platform offices in Kamwokya. Several of our staff and leaders have been arrested. They are breaking into the different offices, taking all documents and other valuables,” said NUP leader Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine.

