Police raid Kanungu CBO offices

Kanungu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There was chaos at the offices of the Integrated Rural Community Empowerment(IRUC), a local Community Based Organization-CBO in Kanungu district on Wednesday during an impromptu police raid for unknown reasons.

Arans Tabaruka, a retired television journalist and founder of the CBO, says heavily armed police officers raided his offices shortly after he stepped out to place an announcement on Kanungu Broadcasting Services-KBS FM.

Tabaruka, who is eyeing the Kinkizi East parliamentary seat on the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party ticket, says upon his return he asked the officers what was going in vain.

Kinkizi East constituency is represented in parliament by the Housing State Minister, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi who belongs to the ruling National Resistance Movement-NRM) party.

According to Tabaruka, he believes the raid is connected to his political activities in the constituency.

He, however, says that the officers left empty-handed after ransacking every corner of his offices.

Julius Tugumenawe, the Kanungu District Police Commander declined to comment on the raid when contacted by our reporter.

URN