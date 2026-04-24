Besigye’s case adjourned for further cross examination

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The High Court Criminal Division in Kampala has adjourned the treason case against opposition politician Dr. Kizza Besigye, Obeid Lutale, and Captain Denis Oola to May 6th and 10th, 2026, for the continuation of cross-examination of Chief State Attorney Joseph Kyomuhendo.

The proceedings, presided over by Justice Emmanuel Baguma, were adjourned on Thursday after a lengthy session in which Kyomuhendo was questioned by defence lawyers over the State’s application to conceal the identities of prosecution witnesses. These are witnesses the state intends to rely on to prosecute Besigye, Lutale and Captain Oola on their alleged intentions to overthrow the legitimate government of Uganda.

The cross examination will resume on the set dates for further questioning from the defence lawyers representing all three accused persons.

The accused are facing treason charges and the prosecution alleges that they participated in meetings across multiple international locations to organise activities aimed at overthrowing the government including meetings held in Geneva Switzerland, Nairobi Kenya and Kampala Uganda.

The State further claims to possess audio, video, and digital evidence linking them to the alleged plot but trial hasn’t yet started as the Prosecution wants identities if their witnesses hidden for their alleged safety and for security reasons. Court today has heard that a one Frank Kihehere believed to be an agent of the accused persons already started threatening some of the witnesses