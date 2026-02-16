Police probe murder of Kyankwanzi couple in early Saturday raid

Kyankwanzi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Kyankwanzi District are investigating the brutal murder of a couple in Ntunda Town Council on Saturday morning. Wamala Region Police Spokesperson Lameck Kigozi identified the deceased as Awali Ssentongo, 42, and his wife Doreen Ayebazibwe, both residents of Kizungu Cell.

Police were alerted to the attack by resident Mulawa Ashiraf, prompting a team led by the Scene of Crime Officer to rush to the scene. According to Kigozi, at around 2:30 AM, unknown assailants armed with a sharp object, believed to be a panga, broke into the couple’s home. Sentongo was hacked multiple times on the head and stabbed in the neck, dying instantly. His wife was stabbed in the ribs while trying to flee and also died.

The couple’s two children were present during the attack. The eldest, a 4-year-old, survived. The attackers remain unidentified, and the motive is unclear.

Police have appealed to residents of Ntunda to remain calm and assist with the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Wamala Region security officers. Confidentiality is assured.

URN