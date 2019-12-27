POLICE: Pastor Kayanja’s guard committed suicide

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Bernard Wakuma, a police constable assigned to guard the residence of renowned City Pastor, Robert Kayanja has allegedly committed suicide.

Wakuma, 30, allegedly used his rifle number 6148199823593 to take his own life on boxing day for unknown reasons.

The Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, confirmed the incident but declined to reveal details.

Wakuma was attached to Nsambya Police Barracks under the Very Important Persons Protection Unit -VIPPU.

His lifeless body was found dressed in police uniform with a smashed head lying on ground with this rifle lying by his side.

The constable’s body has been handed over to Mulago hospital mortuary for examination.

Forensic experts and Scene of Crime Officers -SOCOs combed the entire scene collecting anything that would help investigations.

Wakuma is part of the seven deaths so far registered in Kampala Metropolitan Policing Area during Christmas festive season.

Earlier today, police and residents of Mutungo tried to retrieve the body of six year girl, Angel Wabasambo, who was allegedly swept by the morning down pour in Kampala in vain.

Owoyesigyire said Wabasambo’s disappearance was brought to police of police by her aunt, Janat Mukamwezi around 10am.

Mukamwezi is a resident of Mutungo Zone 4, Nakawa division in Kampala District.

Owoyesigyire said at the scene it was established that the victim was sent with a young brother one, Sanchez Kwizira,5, to buy roasted cassava during the rain. However, Kwizira went back crying that the sister had drowned in a water channel.

The Police fire bridgade, which joined residents to try and find the body in vain.

A neighbour identified as Nnalongo Namusoke told police that she had seen a human body floating on water.