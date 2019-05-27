POLICE: Murders rise to 4,497 in 2018

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | 4,497 people were killed in 2018, according to the annual crimes statistics released by Uganda Police Force-UPF. This represents a 0.5 percent increase in the murders compared to 4,473 cases recorded in 2017.

While presenting the statistics, the Director Criminal Investigations Directorate-CID Assistant Inspector General of Police-AIGP, Grace Akullo said the motives of the murders included land wrangles, business rivalry, delayed justice and family disputes.

The report shows killings by firearms, mob action and aggravated domestic violence catapulted throughout 2018. For instance, assassinations increased to 190 cases in 2018 compared to 167 gun murders registered in 2017.

Mob killings rose from 603 cases in 2017 to 636 last year while deaths resulting from domestic violence increased to 362 compared to 361 recorded in 2017.

The figures show that 3,186 people were killed under unclear circumstances, which is an increase of 63 more cases compared to 3,123 registered in 2017.

Mbarara district registered the highest number of killings in 2018 at 138, followed by Arua at 106, Ntungamo at 96, Mubende at 84 and Tororo at 79.

In 2017, Kiryandongo district recorded more murders at 116, followed by Mbarara at 107, Luweero 93, Mbale 86 and Kyenjojo 75.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Martin Okoth Ochola listed the assassination of Arua Municipality MP, Col Ibrahim Abiriga on June 8, former Buyende District Police Commander (DPC), Muhammad Kirumira on September 8 and the former Medical superintendent Kigandaalo Health Centre IV Dr. Ibrahim Gwaluka on December 20 as the top murders of 2018.

The CID compilation shows that 656 people were killed in 636 mob cases. 619 victims were male adults, 25 female adults, 11 male minors and one female.

Albertine region that covers Hoima, Masindi, Kibaale, Kagadi, Kakumiro, Bullisa, Kiryandongo and Kikube districts recorded 45 mob murders. In Kampala, 66 people were lynched in Katwe, Kajjansi, Ndeeba, Natete, Entebbe, Kawempe, Bwaise, Wandegeya and Makerere.

