Police investigates massive Kakira Sugar fire

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Kiira region, is investigating circumstances under which fire gutted the supplies department at Kakira sugar works limited, in Kakira town council in Jinja District.

The fire emitted heavy flames which spilled over to surround the whole supplies department building at around 9.00Pm, deterring fire fighters from arresting the situation in time.

Police personnel attached to the Kiira region fire and rescue services department alongside well wishers and the Kakira sugar factory’s fire department teamed up to extinguish the fire in vain.

The fire gutted the supplies department which hosts fridges, vehicle spare parts alongside other sugar plant servicing equipment and spare parts.

The factory is yet to release their official comment regarding the losses from the night fire. By 1:00am, fire fighters were still struggling to put off the fire.

The Kiira regional police spokesperson, James Mubi says that, the fire is suspected to have emanated from a blast within the supplies department, however, fire experts are yet ascertain the real spark of the fire.

Mubi adds that fortunately, all the employees within the supplies department were safely rescued from their respective units unharmed.

****

URN