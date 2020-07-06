Police investigates brutal murder in Major General Kyaligonza’s farm

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Albertine police are investigating the brutal of murder of unidentified man on the farm of Major General Matayo Kyaligonza’s farm in Kikuube district.

The deceased’s body was found by residents lying in a pool of blood on Kyaligonza’s farm in Kitindura village in Ruhunga parish Buhimba sub county on Sunday evening.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson says residents immediately notified police which picked up the body.

He however says no suspect has been arrested in connection to the recovered body.

In another incident, an angry mob has lynched a 43-year-old Emita, a resident of Kiswera village in Pakanyi sub county for allegedly practicing witchcraft.

The mob descended on Emita on Sunday evening and lynched her before torching her body claiming that she been behind the death of several people in the area.

Hakiza says although police rushed to the crime scene, it was too late to save the deceased’s life. He says police have commenced investigations into the mob action.

In Kagadi, a 40-year-old woman is in police custody accused of murdering her husband.

The suspect is Annet Nyabutono, a resident of Kayembe trading center in Burora sub county Kagadi district. She was picked up together with her two teenage children.

They are accused of ganging up against the family head Fred Segume on Sunday night accusing him of excessive alcohol consumption.

According to preliminary information, the suspects used a blunt object to hit Segume on the head and face.

Segume’s lifeless body was found lying in a pool of blood inside his house in Kayembe trading center as his wife and children had fled the crime scene. The trio were tracked down and picked up by police.

According to Hakiza, the suspects are in custody at Kagadi central police station waiting their court appearance once investigations are completed.

URN