Police intensifies traffic patrols along highways to curb accidents

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Traffic officers in Busoga East police region have intensified mobile patrols along highways with an aim of curbing accidents.

The patrols are targeting vehicles under Dangerous Mechanic Condition-DMCs, drunken drivers and people driving without permits among others.

On Wednesday, a team of motorized, non-motorized and non-uniformed officers were seen patrolling black spots at Magamaga, Baitambogwe, Bulanga, Iganga CMS, Nakalama, Namutumba town council area and Busowa.

The patrols stem from a spate of accidents in the region, which have claimed more than 21 people within a space of one week.

The latest accident occurred on Tuesday in Namutumba district where a taxi registration number UBE 687L burst its’ tyre and overturned several times, killing six people instantly.

On Wednesday, traffic officers led by Grace Kiberu, the Busoga East Region Traffic Officer impounded 20 vehicles, arrested 14 drivers and issued 21 penalty receipts to errant motorists.

He told URN at Baitambogwe police station that some of the drivers have now opted for feeder roads to avoid the operation.

Kiberu says they will continue sensitizing drivers through radio talk shows, public meetings in parks and distribution of posters with messages condemning traffic offenses.

Suleiman Lwanga who plies the Jinja-Namutumba route, asks passengers to get involved in the fight against accidents by boarding vehicles from the parks whose drivers can easily be traced in case of any problem.

URN