Police in strict enforcement of night curfew in Amuru to combat criminal gangs

Amuru, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There is strict enforcement of the nighttime curfew in Amuru district to get rid of criminal gangs from major trading centers. For a week now, police officers backed by the military start enforcing the curfew as early as 7:00 pm and stop at 06:00 am. The nationwide curfew imposed by the president to contain the spread of COVID-19 runs from 9 pm to 6 am.

All shops are expected to follow the extraordinary Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). Amuru has been battling criminal elements that waylay and rape their female victims, rob their valuables and threaten peace and stability in Pabbo Town Council; Amuru; Guruguru and Lamogi Sub-Counties since December last year.

Police have since arrested eight suspects belonging to Mapari Meni and Abut Squads, both criminal gangs that operate in Olwal Guruguru trading centers. The suspects appeared before the Chief Magistrate’s Court last week on among other charges theft, defilement, robbery, rape, arson, and murder.

Geoffrey Oceng Osborn, the Amuru Resident District Commissioner, and District Security Committee Chairperson, says security has been conducting operations in the affected areas to combat the criminal gangs.

The Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson, Patrick Jimmy Okema, says Mapaari Meni criminal gang has been involved in violent land clashes. He revealed that the group killed Geoffrey Apuke on January 26th, 2021 for revealing their identities.

In February, following the unrelenting activities of the criminal gangs, the Aswa Regional Police Commander, Ezekiel Emitu convened an emergency security meeting with the in-charges of Amuru Police Outposts and Stations at Pabbo Town Council to enhance their vigilance.

They also resolved together with local leaders to register all residents to aid them identify and eliminate the offenders. They also rallied residents to report and record offenses committed by the criminal gangs.

