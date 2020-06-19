Police impounds eight vehicles coming from border districts

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police has impounded eight motor vehicles in Mbarara that were coming from border districts.

The operation carried out on Thursday night intercepted the vehicles that were using porous routes in order to beat the traffic check points.

The motor vehicles were impounded at remote check points set up on the Katete bridge, Kaburangire bridge, Nyamitanga bridge and Mbarara bypass bridge next to Ngabo Academy.

In March this year after the emergence of COVID-19, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni suspended the use of all public means of transport in the 40 border districts to curtail the spread of the virus.

Samson Kasasira, Rwizi region police spokesperson says that some drivers from Kasese, Rubirizi, Ntungamo, Rukungiri and Isingiro districts have devised ways of defying the ban by using porous routes to enter Mbarara.

Kasasira says that the owners failed to explain where they were coming from and also to show their travel documents.

“Our officers were asking for travel documents or permission letters from the RDC and which district they were coming from but they failed to explain and their vehicles were impounded,” said Kasasira. He says the passengers and the owners of the motor vehicles impounded were released on police bond. But the motor vehicles impounded are still parked at the central police station Mbarara. Emmy Katera Turyabagyenyi, Deputy Resident District Commissioner Mbarara, says that the owners of the impounded motor vehicles will be charged with defying presidential directives and trying to spread an infectious disease.

******

URN