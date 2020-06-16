Police impounds 350 vehicles during curfew in Luweero

Luweero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Luweero district on Monday night impounded more than 300 cars for allegedly defying curfew time. The government maintained a night-time curfew starting 7 p.m to 6:30a.m to combat the spread of covid-19.

Traffic Policemen commanded by Luweero District Police Commander Abraham Tukundane mounted four roadblocks along Kampala-Gulu highway and impounded the vehicles

The roadblocks were mounted at Dawson Petrol Station, Kasana Luweero Diocese, Kasana roadside market and Kiwoko-Luweero road in Luweero town council.

Among the vehicles impounded included private cars, taxis, pickups, vehicles of non-essential workers and Fuso trucks. The drivers were ordered to park at the roadsides and the keys confiscated.

The drivers pleaded with Tukundane to release the cars on grounds that they were delayed by the traffic jam in Kampala and others were transporting cargo.

Godfrey Ssemanda a resident in Luweero town council explained that his car was impounded at 7:05 pm as he was heading back home from work.

David Senkanja another driver said that his car was impounded at around 9:00 pm while heading to Kitgum where he was distributing medical equipment.

Senkanja said that he was delayed in jam for close to three hours and pleaded with Policemen to let him proceed.

Police also impounded 35 new cars which were allegedly in a convoy heading to South Sudan.

Kyeyune Jjaja, a car dealer also blamed Policemen for impounding the vehicles which he classified as cargo eligible to move all time.

Tukundane explained the operation was conducted after members of the district COVID-19 task force raised concern about the failure by motorists to observe the curfew.

He, however, said that vehicles would be returned to the owners on Tuesday after caution.

After pleading with Policemen in vain, the drivers and other passengers slept in their cars until in the morning when Police is expected to let them proceed with the journeys.

On Monday Police in Luweero also closed three markets for defying guidelines aimed at combating spreading of COVID 19 pandemic.

********

URN