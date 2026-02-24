Police impound 261 illegal passports

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Soroti East Division have impounded 261 passports and other immigration-related documents allegedly being sold illegally. The operation was conducted on Sunday following intelligence reports about suspicious activities in Orwadai Cell, Soroti City.

According to Ibrahim Saiga, the East Kyoga Regional Police Commander, officers were alerted to the illegal sale of passports. “When we conducted our investigation, we recovered several documents, including certificates and vaccination cards, at the scene in Orwadai Cell,” Saiga said.

He confirmed that one suspect was arrested during the operation, but is being withheld from the media as police continue pursuing accomplices linked to the racket. Police say investigations are ongoing to ensure all those involved are brought to justice. Saiga urged members of the public to report any information regarding fraudulent documents to the relevant authorities.

Authorities warned that involvement in passport fraud carries serious legal consequences under the Uganda Citizenship and Immigration Control Act. They explained that unlawful alteration or forgery of a passport attracts a fine of up to 100 currency points or imprisonment of up to two years, or both.

Possession of an illegal passport carries a fine of up to 60 currency points or imprisonment of up to two years, or both, while issuing or distributing illegal passports attracts a penalty of up to 400 currency points or imprisonment of up to five years, or both. Police have urged the public to remain vigilant and support efforts to combat document fraud that threatens national security.

