Police hunts group hurling petrol bombs on vehicles in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police are hunting for a group of people who hurled petrol bombs at two motor vehicles in Kireka along the Kampala-Jinja highway.

The first incident was reported by one Shafic Mubiru, who was driving a vehicle registration number UAJ 320S. He was attacked along the railway crossing at Kireka trading centre by two juveniles who were moving on motorcycles amidst a traffic gridlock, on Thursday evening.

Mubiru was helped by the residents to extinguish the fire, and according to a statement filed at Kireka police station, he only heard a loud bang and moments later, saw the car going ablaze, while the attackers flew from the scene.

The second incident happened around the same time along Jinja road towards Kireka police station when in a similar way, a group attacked Rose Kyasimir, who was also driving through the traffic on the usually congested highway. The victim equally told the police that she heard a loud bang and immediately saw her car engulfed by fire.

Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said that the police are still hunting the yet to be identified suspects. He adds that a bottle suspected to have been used to hurl the flammable substance has been recovered and taken to the government analytical laboratory for analysis.

Such attacks have been reported in various places in Kampala. Last month, a group of masked thugs hurled petrol bombs at vehicles in Wakaliga, another suburb of Kampala. John Kasozi whose car was one of those damaged by petrol bombs, said he was shocked to see strangers throwing burning items beneath his vehicle.

Besides throwing bombs at cars in jam, petrol bombs have been hurled at fuel stations in areas of Gayaza and Sekanyonyi all in Kampala metropolitan. Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga said the CCTV team at Nateete were working hard to ensure movements of the culprits are established, their images recognized and motorcycles used identified.

