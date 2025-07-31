Police enhances security ahead of CHAN tournament

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Uganda on Wednesday said it has enhanced security ahead of the CAF African Nations Championship Group C games scheduled to start in the country on August 4.

Kituuma Rusoke, Uganda’s Police Force spokesman, told reporters that joint security personnel, both armed and unarmed, have been deployed.

“We have started the deployments according to the needs, you [will] be seeing us in progression to secure our players, fans and everybody,” he said.

Uganda, South Africa, Niger, Guinea and Algeria will play their games at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala.

“We welcome foreigners who are particularly coming to watch these games we shall be [hosting]. We guarantee them utmost security,” Rusoke added.

The tournament, featuring the players in their respective domestic leagues, is co-hosted by Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania and runs from August 2 to 30.

CAF rescheduled the tournament from last year to 2025, citing concerns over the readiness of facilities and infrastructure.

Uganda will start its campaign against 2023 runners-up Algeria on August 4, then return to action against Guinea on August 8, before facing Niger three days later and winding up the group stage against South Africa on August 18. ■