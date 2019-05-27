POLICE: Crime rate in Uganda drops by 5%

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The crime rate in Uganda dropped by 5%, Police have said in their 2018 crime report released today.

Launched by Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola on Monday, the report shows 238746 cases were registered by Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) in 2018 compared to 252065 cases recorded in 2017.

The IGP Ochola pointed out some of the murders in 2018 like that of Susan Magara, shooting dead of Arua Municipality MP Ibrahim Abiriga and former Buyende District DPC ASP Muhammad Kirumira.

Ochola said police arrested most of the suspects in the homicide cases except the case of Abiriga.

CID director Grace Akullo said out of 238746 cases registered by her directorate, 73035 were charged in court compared to 66626 prosecutions in 2017.

Akullo added that 90763 cases committed in 2018 are still under investigations compared to 105017 in 2017.

Convictions in 2018 were 22263, while 18961 in 2017, at least 1248 suspects were acquitted in 2018, dismissals stood at 11121 compared to 9613 in 2017.

Akullo said 38425 cases are still pending in court in addition to 36633 cases that were shifted from 2017.

The Police report shows more men have committed crime with 79083 being prosecuted in 2018 compared to 69153 arraigned in court in 2017.

