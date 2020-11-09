Police constable recruit dies during physical fitness test in Amuru

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A prospective Probation Police Constable – SPC recruit collapsed to death in Amuru district on Saturday while participating in a physical fitness exercise. Morris Odoch was participating in the rigorous drills alongside other shortlisted candidates in Amuru town council as a prerequisite for joining the Uganda Police Force.

The Aswa River region police spokesperson, Patrick Jimmy Okema confirmed the death of the recruit. “We have lost one candidate, Odoch Morris in Amuru district during physical fitness test of five kilometer run of the SPCs,” Okema said.

Adding that “the deceased had only run half kilometer before he suddenly collapsed and breathed his last. His body has been transported to Gulu Regional Referral Hospital mortuary pending postmortem examination.”

Police are conducting a four-day recruitment drive for 275 personnel in Acholi sub-region. The exercise began on November 5th, 2020 from Omoro and Nwoya districts from where 45 and 27 candidates were recruited respectively.

On Friday, the team also recruited 60 personnel from Kitgum and 93 from Gulu. According to Okema, while the exercise has been largely good, several shortlisted candidates failed to turn up for the interviews while others were turned away on health grounds.

A significant number didn’t possess the mandatory National Identification Cards.

