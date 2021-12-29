Police collects UGX470M in Christmas traffic fines

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least Shillings 474 million was collected through traffic fines during Christmas according to statistics compiled by the Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety.

In total, 5,720 cars and motorcycles were impounded and owners had to pay the penalties before getting them back.

Assistant Superintendent of Police-ASP Faridah Nampiima, the traffic police spokesperson, explains that 644 drivers were fined for driving recklessly on roads and this attracts a penalty of Shillings 200,000.

Another 422 drivers were issued with Express penalty tickets of Shillings 100,000 for driving cars in dangerous mechanical condition, 235 fined for driving without valid permits, 164 fined for over speeding and 157 penalized for not wearing seat belts.

“We remind all road users to be vigilant while using the roads and drivers to avoid reckless driving since it is the major cause of fatalities on our roads,” said ASP Nampiima.

The statistics show 3,070 out of the 5,720 drivers and riders fined were arrested between December 23rd and December 26th. Other 1,251 cars and 2,071 motorcycles were impounded in the first three days of Christmas week.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said many drivers and riders were apprehended during curfew hours. Ugandan government imposed a 7pm curfew for drivers and pedestrians while motorcycles are not expected to be roads by 6pm.

Enanga adds that pedestrians who have continuously defied curfew time were also arrested within the course of last week. At least 1,557 pedestrians were arrested but 839 were cautioned and released.

Security has warned that operations against drivers and riders defying traffic and road safety regulations will not stop. Even people disrespecting curfew time according to Enanga, will continue to be arrested and charged.

With only three days left to the New Year’s celebrations, the public has been cautioned against walking during curfew hours or misusing the roads. Police say deployments will be made on all roads and major places to deter all incidents of hooliganism.

****

URN