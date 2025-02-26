Police clash with Nalukoola after nomination

Kampala, Ugandda | THE INDEPENDENT | There were skirmishes between the police and supporters of Erias Luyimbaazi Nalukoola, the National Unity Platform candidate in the Kawempe North parliamentary by-election shortly after his nomination.

Trouble started when Nalukoola tried to lead a procession to Mbogo Playgrounds for a rally shortly after his nominations on Wednesday. Police intercepted the procession at Kirokole leading to a scuffle with Nalukoola and his supporters.

Police used live bullets and tear gas to apprehend Nalukoola and bundled him in a van that drove him to Kawempe police station where they detained him briefly. During the altercation, his clothes were torn. He was later released and proceeded to NUP headquarters at Makerere Kavule, where he addressed a press conference.

Nalukoola voiced his dissatisfaction with the actions of security officers, particularly the Joint Anti-Terrorism Taskforce (JATT), accusing them of attempting to intimidate his supporters. He also pointed out that during a security meeting the previous day, the police had granted him permission to use Mbogo Grounds for his rally.

In the midst of the scuffle, Top TV journalist Miracle Ibra was struck on the head with a baton, resulting in facial injuries. He was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Julius Mucunguzi, the EC spokesperson said that while they were unaware of the heavy deployment of security forces, they understood the police presence was necessary to maintain peace, law, and order.

He noted that the Kawempe North by-election is taking place in a densely populated area, which requires heightened security to protect businesses and ensure the safety of all candidates.

****

URN