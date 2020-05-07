Police checkpoints to increase during lockdown – Enanga

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police has announced that it’s going to increase checkpoints and start operations to deal with increased vehicles on the road during the on-going lockdown.

Speaking to journalists at the daily security briefing at the Uganda Media Centre, Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson said that after allowing more people to open up businesses, they have seen an increase in traffic which calls for more scrutiny to know who is moving.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Monday allowed wholesale shops, hardware shops, warehouses, garages, restaurants, metalwork and woodworks among others to resume operations. Enanga said they have noticed that even people who had not been allowed to resume working have also started coming to Kampala.

He added that those allowed to move must ensure that they move with their work and national identifications on top of having the contacts of the local leaders where they reside.

Meanwhile, Enanga explained that traders in Kiseka market are free to reopen their spare parts shops provided they meet the ministry of health standard operating procedures.

On Tuesday police heavily deployed in Kiseka market to stop traders from reopening their shops. Enanga said initially the president hadn’t come out clearly to mention that spare parts shops should also reopen. However, on Monday, the Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives Amelia Kyambadde said there was no way you can allow garages to reopen and then keep the spare parts shops under key and lock. She added they too should reopen although she had some misgivings about Kiseka market which is always the hotspot for Kampala riots.

“The local council leaders in Kiseka market should have a controlled setting where there is social distancing; it can’t be business as usual,” said Enanga.

On enforcing the presidential directives in the first two phases of the lockdown, the police arrested 3654 people in the Kampala Metropolitan Area. Of these, 1641 were taken to court, 627 were released on police bond, while 1386 were released after cautioning them. The police also impounded 1097 vehicles and 2279 motorcycles.

URN