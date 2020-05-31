Police cautions public on hiring private security guards

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police has warned the general public to be cautious when hiring private security guards to guard their homes and business premises, saying that they should employ people they know well to avoid crimes.

Fred Enanga, the Uganda Police spokesperson told Uganda Radio Network -URN that it is a common practice for the public to employ any security guard they get without first establishing who they are and where they hail from.

According to Enanga, if you employ a guard you know well, this will save you from being in dangers of either being robbed or killed. He says that guards who you know well enough and where they come from become friends of the family and endeavor to protect their lives and property.

“We have registered many cases of private security guards robbing homes or killing their bosses or conniving with thieves from outside to come and rob the premises they guard,” says Enanga.

He gives an example of a security guard Martin Okiria of Jack Security Company who put his boss, an Indian businessman on gun point and robbed money and other properties in Katakwi, Katanga cell.

He further notes that even security companies should make sure that the people they recruit have good record because if you employ a person who was a criminal, it’s easy for that person to be tempted and commit further crimes.

Early this year, police said some private security firms where employing ex-convicts who later terrorize residents.

URN