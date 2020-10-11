Police burst Kireka sex party, arrest 21 suspects

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kiira police division are holding 21 suspects for allegedly staging a sex party in Kira municipality Wakiso.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Patrick Onyango says the suspects were picked up from a private residence in Kireka in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

According to Onyango, they received intelligence information about the sex party and planted an informant to keep track of the events.

He says the suspects have been charged with disobedience of lawful orders and doing acts that are likely to cause the spread of infectious disease.

Some of the photos from the party show men and half-dressed females partying with all kinds of drinks on the tables.

According to the posters for the sex party dubbed ‘Be Mine’, the entrance fee for VIP clients was Sh50,000 and the ordinary Sh30,000.

The poster also provided a phone contact for booking for the party.

URN