Police burst Makindye motorcycle theft racket, two arrested

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two people suspected to be the ringleaders of the boda boda theft racket in Makindye division have been arrested.

Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire identified the suspects as Robert Mugisha and Sam Muyomba. These were arrested in an operation by Katwe police division that targeted groups that rob motorcycles in areas of Bunamwaya and Ndejje, following the increased incidents of motorcycle robberies this month.

Police’s records show that Katwe police station has registered three incidents where criminals moving in motor vehicles intentionally knock down riders before car occupants come out and vanish with the motorcycle mostly during curfew rush hours.

In a recent robbery which happened on Sunday, a motor vehicle driver knocked-down a boda-boda rider off the road along Entebbe and then the driver’s accomplices stopped and took the motorcycle leaving the injured rider helpless.

The victim Sadiq Bendo reported the theft of his motorcycle UFF 092W at Katwe police station, prompting police to launch the hunt for the suspects.

On Thursday, a motor vehicle that was used by the suspects in the theft, registration number UAS 492W was recovered after a tip off to police.

“The motor vehicle had been parked in a yard at Ndejje-Lubugumu since yesterday, and today police have cordoned off the area and a number of items like machetes and wooden bars were found inside the vehicle,” said Owoyesigyire.

The owner of the parking yard led police to the owners of the vehicle who have been arrested and identified as Robert Mugisha and one of his counterparts Sam Muyomba. A search at their residences has enabled police to recover several motorcycle parts, said Owoyesigyire.

He says police are still looking for more group suspects who are currently on the run. “The suspects have been charged with being in possession of suspected stolen motorcycle parts and aggravated robbery.

“We call upon the boda-boda community to remain vigilant as we fight this new wave of crime,” Owoyesigyire noted.

On Wednesday, police in Kawempe arrested four suspected criminals targeting members of the public during curfew time, they included a Uganda People’s Defence Force-UPDF deserter. Oweyesigyire identified the suspects as Michael Yiga, Ronald Ssenyonjo, Kanyehamye Kakistone, a UPDF deserter and Juma Kaya who were arrested on allegations of participating in a spate of robberies in Kawempe and its surrounding areas.

*****

URN