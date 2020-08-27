Police arrests suspected NDA masquerader

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT Closed Circuit Television –CCTV cameras have aided the police in Kampala to arrest a suspected National Drugs Authority –NDA masquerader and fraudster after a one month hunt.

Dawson Orombo and three others have several times been accused by pharmacists and herbal medicine dealers of charging them a lot of money on claims that they are selling substandard medicine or operating in below-average places.

After receiving complaints from more than 10 pharmacists, Natete Police Station which operates at the CCTV control centre for Kampala metropolitan was tasked to trace for the culprits.

Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson said the CCTV cameras helped to trace the movement of motor vehicle UBG 334A in which the fraudsters were travelling in. He says that the police alerted its covert field personnel and traffic officers until the vehicle was intercepted in Kawempe.

One of the CCTV commanding team revealed that the suspects’ vehicle was put in the system and signals were received once it was sighted.

“When we sighted in our cameras, we contacted traffic officers and Field Force Unit –FFU. One of them was arrested and vehicle impounded. We also have images of others still at large,” a CCTV officer said.

Onyango said the impounded vehicle is at Kawempe. Police said it would release the video so that members of the public can help in tracing and identifying other suspects. Onyango said the gang fronts ladies claiming to be part of NDA officials.

“We are releasing this footage requesting the public to positively identify the three suspects who escaped arrest. In the video, the big man in a necktie, a woman with a face mask and a brown lady took off. The criminals use ladies to pretend to be National Drug Authority officials,” SP Onyango said.

Police have appealed to members of the public to be alert and report any person, who claims to be a NDA official to the nearest Police Station.

The incident comes at the time CID is investigating, Gerald Muntuyera, accused of defrauding more than 100 million shillings masquerading as a Prisons Officer attached to Isimba Prison Farm in Masindi District.

URN