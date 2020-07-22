Police arrests SGA security guards over stolen gun

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Old Kampala police has arrested two SGA security guards over a stolen gun.

Ambrose Asasira and Ivan Elulu were arrested on Wednesday morning after they claimed that their gun had been stolen by thugs.

The duo were guarding Salaama petrol station in Namungoona, Lubaga division in Kampala.

Asasira who was found at Old Kampala recording a statement said four thugs raided the petrol station at 3 am. “I was patrolling the petrol station at 3:20 am and four men attacked me from behind. They cut the handle and my gun fell down. They picked it from the ground and beat me up. They drove away in a Saloon car but I did not get its number plate,” said Asasira.

Asasira said he suspects that the four men seemed to have been studying him and the place for a while.

Assistant Superintendent of Police ASP, Luke Owoyesigyire, who is also deputy Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson said Asasira and his colleague Elulu have been arrested to help with investigations.

“We have arrested two SGA security guards to help us in our investigations on how this gun was stolen from them. The gun was belonging to Asasira while his colleague was unarmed,” Owoyesigyire said.

Asasira said the attackers were armed with rudimentary weapons among others knives, clubs and machetes. Owoyesigyire said the gun had three bullets. Investigators have secured a Closed Circuit Television -CCTV from Salama petrol station management which will help with the investigations.

SGA security guards were arrested a fortnight ago on allegations of mobbing and causing death of Makerere University Veterinary student Emmanuel Tegu.

Police said the SGA security guards attached to Centenary Bank branch at Makerere students centre clobbered Tegu mistaking him for a thief.

