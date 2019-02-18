Police arrest MP Allan Ssewanyana

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have arrested Allan Ssewanyana, the MP Makindye West. Ssewanyana was planning to close Kiruddu Hospital over the poor sewage management.

Ssewanyana who was armed with a chain ready to close the facility was however stopped by the police who arrested him and drove him to Naggalama Police Station.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango, Ssewanyana led a protest without first seeking permission from the police.

Onyango says Ssewanyana will be charged with inciting violence and holding unlawful assembly.

Kiruddu hospital has come under public criticism over the poor sewage disposal. The septic tanks are full to capacity with sewage overflowing and leaking at the entrance of the hospital.

Last month, Sarah Opendi, the State Minister of Health in charge of General Duties revealed that the Ministry of Finance had released 3.5 billion shillings for setting up a modern sewer at Kiruddu Hospital in a bid to resolve a long-standing sewage problem.

******

URN