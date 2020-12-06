Police arrest 50 year old woman for beating grandchild into coma

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Busia district are holding a woman identified as Mwajibu Nakibiranga aged 50 years, accused by her neighbors of beating her granddaughter into coma.

Mwajibu Nakibiranga, a resident of Mawero East B village, Eastern division in Busia Municipality is accused of beating a grand daughter aged 9 years for allegedly eating food at the neighbor’s home.

She has been detained at Busia central police station. Mwajibu reportedly confessed to the offence and asked to be forgiven saying that it was out of much anger. She will be charged with child abuse.

Sarah Ibrahim, a neighbor says that they intervened when the suspect used logs to beat up the minor to an extent that the child could neither cry out anymore nor breath nor breathe normally.

According to Ibrahim, the suspect always punishes the four grandchildren under her care by leaving them to stay on empty stomachs as she goes for for informal business in neighboring Kenya. As neighbors, they sympathize and give the children food.

After being revived, the victim told our reporter that the grand mother usually leaves them at home without food and comes back from business late in evening.”If she realizes that we were given food by the neighbors, she always beats me.” the minor said.

Juma Paul Ouma, the chairman Busia child protection coalition-CPC, a non-government organization says that the child was gravely beaten and it prompted them to intervene by making arrest. They spent the whole Saturday tracing for the woman who went into hiding but was later arrested in the evening.

Hassan Wesonga, the LC.1 chairman Mawero East B village says that they severally warned the old woman to stop mistreating the grand children but in vain. The arrest was the only way to save the children.

The victim was taken for medical attention at Busia health center IV by the child protection coalition organization operating in the area.

Our reporter was unable to get police comment because the DPC Moses Kakiryo was not in office and could not receive calls made by the time of filling this story.

******

URN