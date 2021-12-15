Police announce traffic diversion at Kalerwe-Gayaza road interchange

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kalerwe interchange along the Northern bypass on the Kampala-Gayaza road will be closed to traffic for a week starting tomorrow, the Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety has announced.

“The traffic informs the general public that there will be a temporary closure of Gayaza interchange at Northern bypass from 16th to 22nd December,” said Faridah Nampiima, the Traffic spokesperson in a brief statement on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Nampiima, the move is aimed at allowing the completion of works on the road, which is in its final stages before being handed over to the government.

“All road users intending to go to Gayaza road coming from Entebbe or Namungoona are advised to use the Bwaise interchange and those coming from Mulago and Kalerwe intending to go towards Namungoona or Entebbe express are advised to use the Bwaise or Kyebando interchange to access the Northern bypass,” she added.

She has appealed for the cooperation of all road users.

Earlier this week, Uganda National Roads Authority-UNRA also released numerous traffic diversion alerts to enable the fixing of some city roads.

“The Uganda National Roads Authority informs the public that there will be a temporary closure of the road at the Kinawataka stream on the Silver Spring-Bweyogerere road for emergency road works. We therefore advise members of the public to use alternative routes in the area.,” the traffic alert indicated.

URN