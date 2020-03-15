Police advisory committee resolves to resume promotions

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 1000 junior and senior police officers will be promoted in the last quarter of this fiscal year after nearly five years without holding any promotional exercise.

According to sources, the Police Advisory Committee –PAC Chaired by the Inspector General of Police –IGP, Martin Ochola resolved in a meeting attended by all Police directors that promotions must be held in the next few weeks.

The Police Force is reportedly overwhelmed by several police officers at the rank of Assistant Superintendents of Police –ASP, which has created command problems.

The police leadership is reportedly concerned most of the Officer In-Charge of Stations –OCs, District/Division Police Commanders –DPCs, CID commanders and regional spokesperson are at the rank of Assistant Superintendents of Police.

“A DPC who is at the same rank with an OC finds it difficult to command such a person. Even though there are disparities in office titles, the rank remains the same.

In the police force, a rank matters a lot if you are to have a streamlined command structure. This is why PAC thinks promotions should be conducted not later than next month,” source revealed.

There over 4000 police officers at the rank of ASP who were trained and passed out between 2010 and 2016. The last intake of 2015 had over 1200 Cadets who were confirmed last year by the IGP at the rank of ASP.

Many police divisions and station have commanders who are at the same rank with the officers they are supposed to superintend.

For instance at Kampala Central Police Station-CPS, the DPC Ronald Wotwali is an ASP, the same rank held by the OC Station Kuraigye, commander operations Ivan Nduhura and head of CID, Joshua Tusingwire.

Police last held promotions in February 2016 where nearly 500 officers were promoted to various ranks. A total of 132 ASPs were promoted to Superintendent of Police –SP while 245 were promoted to ASP.

Speaking at the recent female police officer’s conference, Assistant Inspector General of Police –AIGP, Asan Kasingye, informed them that the promotions had been suspended due to lack of money to cater for the new offices and rank that were to be given to officers.

Nevertheless, Kasingye said a resolution on promotions was soon to be made and money for the promotions had been given to police.

He disclosed that the Human Resource Management Director, Col. Jesse Kamunanwire had informed the police leadership that the money for promotions was actually at his disposal.

The promotions, which are likely to be announced, next month will see several women promoted to more senior ranks. CID Director Grace Akullo is the only female officer at the rank of the rank of AIGP.

Two other women including the Deputy Director Logistics and Engineering Anne Tusiime and Legal Director, Christine Nanding are at the rank of Senior Commissioner of Police.

******

URN