Plascon expands footprint with New Colour Hero Store in Arua

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Plascon Uganda, in partnership with Precious Impex, has officially opened a new Colour Hero Store in Arua City, a strategic move aimed at strengthening its presence in the West Nile region and enhancing service delivery to both professional painters and individual customers.

The grand opening event brought together over 100 members of the Arua Plascon Painters Forum, along with dignitaries, business leaders, and members of the local community. Among the notable guests were Arua City Mayor Sam Wadri Nyakua, Resident City Commissioner Salim Komakech, and Pretesh Kotesha, Head of the Indian community in Arua.

The new Colour Hero Store, located at Precious Impex, has been designed to provide a complete customer experience centered around paint and colour solutions. Customers can now access product availability, expert colour consultancy, detailed product specifications, literature, and the entire Plascon product range all under one roof.

Speaking at the launch, Mayor Sam Wadri Nyakua praised Plascon’s investment, describing it as a strong vote of confidence in Arua’s potential. He welcomed the new store, emphasizing that it would empower painters, better serve local residents, and contribute to the economic vibrancy of the greater West Nile region.

Plascon identified Arua as a strategic location because of its role as a major commercial hub serving a wide catchment area that includes the districts of Adjumani, Moyo, Terego, Madi-Okollo, Yumbe, Nebbi, Obongi, Maracha, Zombo, and Pakwach. The new store is part of Plascon’s broader mission to deepen brand loyalty and deliver a seamless, expert-driven customer experience across Uganda.

Santosh Gumte, Managing Director of Plascon Uganda, stated that Plascon believes colour has the power to transform not just walls, but lives. He expressed excitement that the new Colour Hero Store would bring Plascon’s full expertise to the West Nile region, offering quality products, trusted advice, and a firm commitment to supporting both customers and professional painters.

The launch event also featured a march by the Arua Plascon Painters Forum, showcasing the strength and unity among the region’s painting professionals. Although over 100 members participated in the celebrations, the association boasts an even larger membership, highlighting the growing demand for quality paint solutions in the region.

This development marks a major milestone in Plascon’s ongoing expansion strategy, further cementing the company’s presence in northern Uganda and reinforcing its role as a trusted partner in the region’s construction and renovation sector.