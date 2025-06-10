Pilsner powers 10-year celebration of ‘enduring love’ at Bakiga Nation

ENTERTAINMENT | THE INDEPENDENT | The Millennium Grounds came alive with the spirit of Bakiga Nation on Sunday as the standout celebration of culture, heritage, and togetherness marked its 10th anniversary. As the proud sponsor, Pilsner Lager elevated the festivities, adding its bold, authentic energy to this milestone event.

From the moment guests streamed into the venue, it was clear this was no ordinary celebration. As thousands gathered to honour a decade of championing Bakiga culture, Pilsner Lager set the tone by welcoming guests with free ice-cold beers, sparking cheers with the raised glasses and gourds.

A true highlight was the specially curated Pilsner Cultural Village experience. This immersive space, brimming with interactive cultural props, became a magnet for revellers as guests enthusiastically posed with traditional artefacts taking turns to beat the drums to familiar Kikiga tunes as they made use of the backdrops to capture every moment.

Food stalls of all kinds had the aroma of delicious food circulating the grounds ranging from event-favoured grilled meats and fast food to the much-loved local delights like ebitakuri and enturiire. This rich range of flavors, much like the diverse cultural expressions on display, spoke to the essence of Bakiga Nation.

“We are all about celebrating culture, heritage, and the spirit of home,” said Lillian Kansiime, Pilsner Brand Representative. “The pride and joy on display today aligns perfectly with our brand and our mission to champion such authentic Ugandan experiences. It’s a good day to toast with a Pilsner.”

Showing the rhythm of Bakiga, attendees were in high spirits as they swayed and stomped along with the cultural dance troupes’ intricate steps and energetic drumwork. As the tone on the stage shifted from cultural music to the more mainstream, artists took the stage singing in their beloved Rukiga, including one of Kigezi’s finest performers in Shine Omukiga. The grand finale, a superb performance by the charismatic Ray G, left the crowd cheering for an encore in a fitting close to the day.

What began a decade ago as a passionate endeavor to celebrate and champion Bakiga culture has blossomed into a beloved annual gathering in a true testament to the enduring spirit of home and community. And the celebration doesn’t stop here. Pilsner Lager is rumoured to have more exciting initiatives and activations lined up throughout the year, continuing its legacy of bringing people together through shared heritage.