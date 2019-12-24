PICTORIAL: Kampala-Masaka road is a parking lot!

Chaos on Kampala-Masaka road after accident in Mpigi

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Travelers who left as early at 4am heading to western Uganda for Christmas, were still stuck on the road in different sections at 9am, as traffic crawled after an accident in Mpigi.

Reports indicate that a sand truck collided with another one carrying Matooke near Kampiringisa, Mpigi early Monday. Another accident is also reported to have ooccured near Buyaya in Nkozi Mpigi district,involving a UPDF truck.

Below is the story as narrated on social media.

Transport on Kampala-Masaka-Mbarara highway paralysed after a sand truck collided with another one carrying Matooke near Kampiringisa Mpigi in wee hours.

Meanwhile,another accident has occured near Buyaya in Nkozi Mpigi district,involving a UPDF truck. pic.twitter.com/2IPjTOqnhc — @AaronAinomugisha (@AaronAinomugis3) December 24, 2019

On Masaka road, somewhere before Buwama, we’ve been parked in one spot since 5:00am. Cars ain’t moving at all😥 Mbu a fatal accident ahead😭 @BBwayomba I understand you are a car or two ahead of me🤣#ChristmasEve pic.twitter.com/uYH9hLUtMT — Kabibi (@lytz_kabibi) December 24, 2019

Current situation kamengo masaka road @nbstv deadly accident pic.twitter.com/OP1TJzyaRh — Ainomugisha Dick Rogers (@DRAinomugisha) December 24, 2019