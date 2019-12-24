Tuesday , December 24 2019
PICTORIAL: Kampala-Masaka road is a parking lot!

The Independent December 24, 2019

Masaka Road is a parking lot. PHOTO @sotandeka

Chaos on Kampala-Masaka road after accident in Mpigi

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Travelers who left as early at 4am heading to western Uganda for Christmas, were still stuck on the road in different sections at 9am, as traffic crawled after an accident in Mpigi.

Reports indicate that a sand truck collided with another one carrying Matooke near Kampiringisa, Mpigi early Monday. Another accident is also reported to have ooccured near Buyaya in Nkozi Mpigi district,involving a UPDF truck.

Below is the story as narrated on social media.

 

 

