PICTORIAL: Inaugural Ministry of Foreign Affairs Diaspora Convention

Vice President Jessica Alupo delivered a keynote address, underscoring the government’s commitment to harnessing the diaspora’s potential for national development.

Munyonyo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The inaugural Ministry of Foreign Affairs Diaspora Convention has kicked off at the Commonwealth Speke Resort in Munyonyo. Running from 18th to 19th December 2024, the convention, themed “Mobilizing Uganda’s Diaspora for Socio-Economic Transformation,” drew hundreds of Ugandan nationals living abroad, government officials, business leaders, and development partners to discuss strategies for collaboration and investment. The convention has already facilitated vibrant networking opportunities, strengthening connections between diaspora participants, government representatives, and potential investors. Day Two, which will conclude the event, will provide a platform for diaspora members to present their ideas and projects to government and private sector stakeholders. 

Delegates at the Convention will adopt resolutions outlining actionable steps to enhance collaboration between the government and the diaspora.

Gen. Odongo Jeje Abubakhar Left), Minister of Foreign Affairs, highlighted the importance of the diaspora in Uganda’s development agenda. “This convention is a landmark initiative aimed at empowering the diaspora to contribute meaningfully to our socio-economic transformation. The Ministry remains committed to fostering an enabling environment for their engagement and investment.”

 

 

