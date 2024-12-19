PICTORIAL: Inaugural Ministry of Foreign Affairs Diaspora Convention

Munyonyo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The inaugural Ministry of Foreign Affairs Diaspora Convention has kicked off at the Commonwealth Speke Resort in Munyonyo. Running from 18th to 19th December 2024, the convention, themed “Mobilizing Uganda’s Diaspora for Socio-Economic Transformation,” drew hundreds of Ugandan nationals living abroad, government officials, business leaders, and development partners to discuss strategies for collaboration and investment. The convention has already facilitated vibrant networking opportunities, strengthening connections between diaspora participants, government representatives, and potential investors. Day Two, which will conclude the event, will provide a platform for diaspora members to present their ideas and projects to government and private sector stakeholders.

