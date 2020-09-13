Pheona Wall replaces Kinobe as Uganda Law Society president

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Law Society (ULS) has announced Pheona Nabasa Wall as their new President replacing Simon Peter Kinobe who has served for the last two years.

Nabasa’s declaration follows the Saturday afternoon election by ULS members from different society polling stations across the country. They included the Commercial Court, Masaka, Lira, Masindi, Mbale, Fort Portal and others.

According to official results seen by Uganda Radio Network-URN, Nabaasa beat her closest rival Benard Oundo with 441 votes against 427 votes. The other contenders included Nelson Walusimbi who polled 239 votes, Rashid Semambo with 212 votes while Ann Karungi came last with 47 votes.

Nabasa who has been serving as the ULS vice president will now serve at the helm of the lawyer’s body for the next one year after which another election can be held. She has since June 2014 to date been serving as the Senior Legal Services Manager at the National Water and Sewerage Corporation-NWSC also doubling as the Chairperson of the Legal Aid and Pro Bono Project of the Uganda Law Society.

Nabasa has also served on different boards including that of the Public Relations Association of Uganda, Future Investments Group, East African Young Water Professionals and others. In 2018, she won the Hague Institute for Innovations in Law’s ‘2018 Talent to Watch’ award.

According to Nabasa, during her tenure, she is going to focus on lobbying for law practice reforms aimed at addressing graft in the profession as well as the poor service delivery in the court system. She also points out in her campaign promise to build ULS members’ business growth, take action of rule of law issues and sustaining access to justice

*****

URN