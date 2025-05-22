Persons with albinism in Uganda decry discrimination

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Persons with albinism in Uganda continue to face widespread stigma and discrimination, driven by harmful myths and misconceptions that hinder their full participation in social, educational, and economic life.

The Minister of State for Disabilities, Hellen Asamo, told journalists at the Uganda Media Centre on Wednesday that many people with albinism feel unsafe in their communities due to persistent harmful beliefs.

She cited disturbing myths, such as the claim that sleeping with a person with albinism brings wealth, which not only endangers their lives but also limits their access to education, employment, and other essential services.

Asamo added that persons with albinism are often subjected to violence and economic exploitation, especially in matters of property ownership and inheritance, despite existing legal protections under Uganda’s human rights framework.

The minister called for intensified public awareness campaigns to change community attitudes and promote the inclusion of persons with albinism in national development initiatives.

Asamo also highlighted the lack of reliable data on persons with albinism, which undermines efforts to address critical issues such as gender-based violence and access to specialized services. Peter Ogik, executive director of the Source of the Nile Union of Persons with Albinism (SNUPA), echoed the call for greater public education. He emphasized that persons with albinism are human beings like anyone else and deserve dignity and respect.

He urged the government to create inclusive environments where all persons with disabilities, especially those with albinism, can exercise their rights. Ogik also pointed to the emotional toll on children with albinism, many of whom are raised by single mothers after being abandoned by their fathers upon birth. “I call upon all parents to love and support their children, regardless of their condition,” Ogik said.

Olive Namutebi, Executive Director of the Albinism Umbrella, commended the government for formally recognizing persons with albinism in the Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) Act. She said this recognition has improved access to national special grants, supporting livelihoods for many.

Namutebi noted that the Albinism Umbrella is marking 10 years of advocacy and progress, and she appealed to the media to continue amplifying the voices of people with albinism. She further advised persons with albinism to prioritize their health, pointing out that 80 percent of them die from skin cancer. She urged regular check-ups every three months to monitor skin and eye health.

Uganda will join the rest of the world on June 13 to mark the International Albinism Awareness Day, an event established by a 2014 United Nations General Assembly resolution. According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics’ 2024 Census Report, the country has 6,059,515 persons with disabilities, of whom 78,876 are persons with albinism.

***

URN