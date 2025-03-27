Perinatal deaths in Lango blamed on malaria, teenage pregnancy

GULU, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Medical personnel have attributed the high level of perinatal deaths in Lango sub region to teenage pregnancies and malaria. Data have shown that 180 newborn babies died from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Lira Regional Referral Hospital in the year 2024.

In same year, the hospital which serves over 2.6 million people across Lango and beyond received 1,197 newborn admissions into its NICU where 180 died. 1,765 mothers were referred to the hospital’s maternity unit due to complications arising from mainly from “preventable causes”.

Of 6,425 deliveries conducted in 2024, there were 6,324 livebirths, implying that 101 babies died at birth. In Uganda, Neonatal mortality rate remains high at 22 deaths per 1,000 live births. Most of these deaths which occurs within the first week of life is primarily due to birth asphyxia, infections, and complications of preterm birth.

Dr. Juliet Adongo Ocol, the regional coordinator for newborn health, the local maternity and neonatal systems, overseeing the activities of newborn health in the whole of Lango sub region, pointed out that perinatal death is a national challenge resulting from mostly preventable causes like malaria and teenage pregnancy.

“Mothers are not preventing malaria. We have the insecticide-treated mosquito nets which they are supposed to sleep under but they don’t, they are supposed to take fansida tablets during pregnancy but sometimes there are stock outs of fansida in the facilities and these mothers end up with malaria, and the outcome is a sick baby and the baby comes too early.”

As medical personnel, Dr. Adongo says efforts are in place to ensure that the challenge is addressed.

“Of course with support from partners, like Rhites North Lango supported with equipment, then Uganda Health Facility helped us to functionalize; they facilitate us with transport” she said.

Adding “The whole mandate has been done by the doctors of the regional health centers who bring these health care workers here for training and then we mentor them on how to carry out resuscitation, and how to look after a child, so that these babies are able to thrive. In the event that the babies are sick, we take care of them in the NICU.”

Data from Uganda Health Information System shows that from March 2023 to March 2024, a total of 2,476 girls below the age of 15 attended their first antenatal care (ANC) visit from various health facilities across the country. Furthermore, 1,755 girls in the same age bracket delivered in various facilities out of whom 52 were from Lango.

Dr. Andrew Odur, the Acting Director LRRH explains that the health sector alone cannot find a lasting solution to teenage pregnancy thus calling for collective action from all stakeholders.

Beatrice Amongi Lagada, a board member of the National Medical Stores rallied parents to take up the mantle of disciplining their children to avoid teenage pregnancy which is a huge burden in the community.

“The challenge is that what happened in Lango in the past brought us more problems; we have lost our morals, our children are indiscipline. My request to you mothers and fathers is let us try our best to discipline, teach our children to know that when you get pregnant at an early age there are consequences; either you will die or you will be operated and end up with some complication for life.”

*****

URN