People cured of COVID-19 could stay longer in hospital – Dr. Mwebesa

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | People who are cured of the coronavirus could stay longer in hospital before being released to return to their community.

In their update last evening, the Ministry of Health (MOH) indicated that three people who have been undergoing treatment for the disease have tested negative after two consecutive tests and are being considered for discharge.

But speaking to Uganda Radio Network (URN) this afternoon, Dr. Henry Mwebesa, the Director General said they are still uncertain about releasing them. He said they are waiting to hear from the specialists on the way forward.

In an earlier interview, Dr. Misaki Wayengera, a virologist and a member of the COVID-19 task force told URN that they are considering having those that recover for more two to three weeks to rule out any possible infection rebound since studies done in Wuhan, China where the virus started show that patients take some time to completely shed off the virus.

He had said that they were considering identifying a hotel where people who have completed treatment will be living as they are following them up for any possible unforeseen changes.

But according to Dr. Mwebesa, this may not be possible. For him, they would rather put them in an isolation ward within the hospital.

“It’s cheaper to keep them in the hospital. Get another ward away from those who are still positive and isolate there those who have tested negative till we are sure they are safe,” he said, “ You know this is a new disease. Nobody is 100% sure. So the specialists are still consulting each other to avoid making mistakes,” he added.

According to standard COVID -19 treatment procedures, people who test positive for COVID-19 are first hospitalized for 14 days. After the symptoms have resolved at least two tests are taken 48 hours apart and if these tests are negative the patient is considered cured and can be discharged.

There are currently 53 people who tested positive for the viral disease in Uganda. They are being treated at isolation centers in Mulago National Referral Hospital, Entebbe Grade B, Hoima and Adjumani hospitals.

URN