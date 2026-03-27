Pearl Bank donates motor cycles to support Church of Uganda education inspectors

Pearl Bank backs efforts of Diocesan Education Inspectors to Access Remote Schools by Donating Motorbikes

Mengo, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | The Church of Uganda (COU) education directorate will now be able to send out school inspectors to remote areas across the country after they got a boost of five new motorcycles from Pearl Bank.

Pearl Bank, whose purpose is to foster prosperity for Ugandans, has backed the efforts of the Church of Uganda (COU) Education Directorate to enhance transport for Diocesan Education Inspectors (DEIs) to visit all schools and institutions, especially in upcountry stations. Diocesan Education Inspectors (DEIs) from Lango, Madi West Nile, West Buganda, Muhabura, and Bukedi were on hand to receive their motorcycles today.

The Executive Director-Operations at Pearl Bank, Martin Mugisha, thanked the Church of Uganda for its continued role in shaping the education landscape in Uganda through its wide network of schools. This contribution is in support of a broader plan by the COU Education Directorate to acquire motorcycles for all inspectors to facilitate mobility to remote schools.

He said, “Education is a fundamental pillar for national development. Our partnership with the Church of Uganda Education Directorate symbolizes Pearl Bank’s commitment to supporting education and community development.”

“By supporting the mobility of diocesan education inspectors, we are directly contributing to improved oversight and good quality of education, especially in underserved areas. This initiative aligns with our purpose of fostering prosperity for Ugandans,” Mugisha added.

The Archbishop, Dr. Stephen Samuel Kazimba Mugalu, appreciated Pearl Bank for its generous support towards enabling Diocesan Education Inspectors (DEIs) to carry out their work effectively.

“We are grateful to Pearl Bank for its continued partnership with the Church of Uganda and the tangible support to improve our education initiatives,” he said. Adding that, “The motorcycles will enable our DEIs to reach mostly inaccessible schools and ensure consistent quality of education.”

Officials said that through such initiatives, Pearl Bank continues to support key sectors like education, ultimately empowering communities, and contributing to the nation’s socio-economic development, which aligns with the bank’s purpose of fostering prosperity for Ugandans.