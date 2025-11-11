Peace High School benefits from ICEA LION environmental sustainability program

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | With the ever-changing market dynamics globally, schools have now adapted to various ways of equipping students with skills and knowledge of how to navigate 21st-century demands.

Amongst them is empowering students with essential financial management and sustainability skills. Based on this, ICEA LION has a long term plan to help the education sector achieve this goal.

On Thursday, 6 November 2025, the insurance powerhouse was at Peace High School, where they planted 80 fruit trees on the school premises, 220 trees on the school farm, then provided a financial literacy session for students. This is in line with ICEA LION Go-Green Campaign, which is aimed at shaping a sustainable and financially literate future for Uganda’s young generation.

The initiative not only addresses environmental sustainability and climate change but also empowers students with essential financial management skills.

Launched earlier this year, the Go-Green campaign aims to plant 2,400 trees across selected schools in Uganda while integrating financial literacy sessions for students during each tree-planting activity.

Already, St. Mark’s College Namagoma (60 trees), City High School (100 trees), Mother Kevin Primary School (400 trees), Padre Pio Primary School and Exodus College in Wakiso District received a combined 1,005 trees.

Moses Mugalu, Communication and Marketing Lead at ICEA LION, explained during the event, “As we give you these seedlings today, we are certain that you will nurture them so that they grow into the kind of future we all envision: clean, green, and sustainable.”

And that was not all; Peace High School also received eight water purifiers from Spouts of Water. The organization is in collaboration with the Ministry of Water and Environment, the World Health Organization (WHO), and independent laboratories, providing ceramic water filters which eliminate the need for electricity, charcoal, or firewood to purify water, thus reducing household expenses and protecting the environment. Spouts Of Water will continue doing this is various schools as part of honoring their partnership with the insurers.

As the campaign continues to roll out across more schools, ICEA LION remains determined in its goal of planting 2,400 trees before the end of this year to promote an environmentally conscious and financially enlightened youth.

“Through the Go-Green campaign, the company continues to be a responsible corporate citizen committed to building a greener and financially smarter Uganda.”