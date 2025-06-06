Paul Okiring is new National Director for Habitat for Humanity Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Habitat for Humanity Uganda has announced that Paul Okiring is their new National Director, effective May 12, 2025.

According to a statement, he brings over 14 years of experience in Uganda’s development and humanitarian sectors, including roles with Action for Community Development and the Teso Anti-Corruption Coalition. He will be responsible for leading Habitat for Humanity’s mission to provide shelter and build self-reliance in Uganda.

“Paul brings a proven track record of impact and innovation. He has worked with global partners such as USAID, the World Bank, Danida, DFID, and the EU. We warmly welcome you to the Habitat for Humanity Uganda family. We look forward to continuing to build a Uganda where everyone has a decent place to live and thrive,” the organization said in a statement.

Before joining Habitat, Okiring served as executive director at both Action for Community Development (ACODEV) and the Teso Anti-Corruption Coalition (TAC), leading them to new heights in donor engagement and community reach.

By the end of 2025, Habitat for Humanity Uganda projects to serve over 10,000 vulnerable children and orphans. Experts say that will be a humble success in comparison with Uganda’s widening housing deficit, estimated at 2.4 million units.

It is estimated that Uganda has about 7.3 million households living in 6.2 million housing units with an average household size of 4.6 persons.

The national occupancy density is estimated at 1.1 households per housing unit, giving a total backlog of 710,000 housing units. There is also an estimated backlog of 900,000 housing units as a result of sub-standard houses and structures which were never meant for human habitation.

Out of a total backlog of 1.6 million housing units, about 210,000 units are in urban areas while 1.395 million units are in rural areas.

The annual need for new housing for the entire country is estimated at 200,000( two hundred housing units) of which 135,000 are in rural and 65,000 in urban areas resulting from the population growth rate of 3.5% and urbanization rate of 20% (2021).