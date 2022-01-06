Patients decry poor service delivery at Bundibugyo general hospital

Bundibugyo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Patients have expressed concern over the poor services at Bundibugyo General Hospital.

They argue that the facility lacks drugs and some of its emergency equipment is grounded.

Libuma Muhindo who was recently admitted to the facility after being diagnosed with malaria, says that he was asked to buy all the prescribed medicine and syringes from private pharmacies.

A week earlier, Muhindo had brought his sister for an operation and the family had to spend close to 200,000 shillings to buy items that were required for the operation to be conducted.

Nellar Asiimwe who was admitted to the hospital says that due to lack of supplies, medical workers asked her to buy all the items required for her surgical operation from outside the facility. Although Asiimwe managed to raise the money, she had witnessed many other patients stranded after failing to raise 15,000 Shillings to buy items such as IV fluids and gloves.

Dr. Amon Bwambale, the Medical Superintendent says the hospital ran out of essential drugs before the planned next cycle of delivery by National Medical Stores-NMS. He adds that the hospital has spent more than three years without an X-ray machine which has affected the handling of medical procedures.

A medical worker at the facility who preferred anonymity says that the facility only has coartem that is usually given to very sick patients.

The District Health Officer, Dr. Christopher Kiyita, acknowledges the challenge of stockouts of some essential medicines. He says that NMS had delayed delivering drugs but they are planning to receive supplies, some emergency medicine from Joint Medical Stores-NMS.

*****

URN