Part of MTN marathon money to refurbish Kawempe neonatal unit

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Although MTN Uganda has not yet announced proceeds from the MTN Kampala marathon, Ministry of Health says they received prior commitment from the company that part of the money would go into renovating the Neonatal Unit at Kawempe National Referral hospital.

The neonatal unit admits both premature babies and full term but sick babies who are below four weeks of age.

Speaking to Uganda Radio Network this morning, Dr. Joyce Moriku Kaducu, the Primary Health Care Minister said that their plan is to remodel the unit such that more babies can be accommodated since they are often overwhelmed by numbers to the extent that numerous babies have to share one bed.

She said in addition to the marathon money, they have already received donations from other companies for the unit. She cited giving Café Javas that handed them incubators worth 40million Shillings last Monday.

Early this year, Kawempe hospital was put on the spot when a picture of babies in the neonatal unit bundled on one bed and others on plastic chairs leaked on social media.

As a result, the Ministry released a plan to expand the unit but real work has not yet taken off. The minister says the money from the marathon comes in handy.

The marathon that saw a hundreds of individuals and corporate companies participating was focused on raising funds to improve maternal health in the country.

The early morning event was flagged off by Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng.

