Parliamentary commission needs sh150 billion for MPs emoluments

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Parliamentary Commission is seeking 150 billion shillings for MPs emoluments and recruitment of Parliament Staff.

According to the report of the budget committee on the national budget framework paper for financial year 2019/2020 presented by the committee chairperson Amos Lugolobi, the Ntenjeru North MP, parliament is currently experiencing shortfalls in the emoluments of current MPs at a tune of 101 billion shillings.

Lugolobi says that there are also shortfalls in emoluments of 8 billion shillings and salaries of 5 billion shillings for expected new staff and MPs and 0.4bn for gratuity of expected new MPs, and pension contribution for both MPs and staff.

Lugolobi also says that the commission also needs 18 billion shillings to enhance the capacity of departments of Parliament.

“The funds are required for capacity building to serve the increasing number of MPs, to undertake studies to enable parliament make informed decisions and benchmark to obtain best practices. These departments have a funding gap of 27 bn shillings” Lugolobi says.

According to Lugolobi, 20 billion shillings is also needed for the Parliamentary committees to undertake oversight activities and another 20 billion shillings to host the Common Wealth Parliamentary Association conference that will be hosted in Uganda.

Lugolobi says the committee work has also been hampered due to limited funding.

There are currently 459 Members of Parliament, but the number is expected to increase with the commencement of some new districts and municipalities in July which were approved in 2015.

URN