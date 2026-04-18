Civil Society groups urge MPs to reject Sovereignty Bill

Kapchorwa, Uganda | URN | Civil society actors in the Sebei sub-region have called on Members of Parliament to reject the proposed Protection of Sovereignty Bill, 2026, arguing that it contravenes constitutional rights and could negatively affect service delivery in Uganda.

Addressing journalists in Kapchorwa, they said the bill, which seeks to regulate foreign funding and influence, would hurt vulnerable communities that depend on donor-supported programs.

Prescilla Kusuro, Director of Sebei Transformation Initiative, said the proposed law would undermine the role of external donors who supplement government programs, particularly in health, education, and community support.

“The government should not rush into laws that affect the people. External donors have been supporting key programmes, and removing that support will weaken service delivery,” Kusuro said.

She added that legislators should carefully examine the likely consequences of the bill before supporting it.

“Women and children, who are the majority and most vulnerable, will suffer most when essential services and support are cut off,” she said.

Festo Majinjach, an activist, said the bill appears designed to serve political interests rather than the welfare of ordinary citizens.

“This bill seeks to benefit political gains and individuals instead of citizens. Undermining foreign support will push Uganda backwards economically,” Majinjach said.

He added that many Ugandans living abroad send remittances that sustain families and communities.

“Our brothers and sisters in the diaspora are supporting many homes, while donor-funded organisations employ thousands of Ugandans. Restricting such support will hurt many families,” he said.

Mark Cherop, Programs Coordinator at Kapchorwa Civil Society Alliances (KACSOA), said good governance requires broad public consultation rather than decisions made by a few individuals.

“Good governance demands mass consultation. It is wrong for the government to impose such a law without the consent of citizens as required under Article 1 of the Constitution,” Cherop said. “It is like forcing someone to eat poison while disguising it as chocolate,” he added.

Cherop urged Ugandans to reject the bill until adequate sensitization is carried out at the grassroots level. “People need to first understand what this law means before it is passed,” he said.

Jacob Sakajja, Projects Coordinator at ActionAid Uganda, said the proposed bill risks shrinking civic space and weakening partnerships that have for years supported community development across the country.

Sakajja noted that many local organisations rely on partnerships to implement programmes in education, health, agriculture, and governance, adding that unnecessary restrictions could disrupt services reaching vulnerable populations.

“Development work thrives where there is trust, accountability, and cooperation. Laws that create fear among partners will only slow progress,” he said.

He added that Parliament should instead strengthen transparency and accountability mechanisms without blocking legitimate support to communities.

“Ugandans need jobs, services, and opportunities. Any law passed should protect sovereignty while also safeguarding the welfare of citizens,” Sakajja said.

Alex Boscco Chericha, a community opinion leader, asked MPs to prioritise the interests of their voters instead of individuals in power.

“Members of Parliament should represent the electorate, not individuals. This bill needs more guidance and clarity before it is debated or passed,” Chericha said.

He accused some legislators of failing to represent their constituents effectively once they enter Parliament.

“Sometimes they promise heaven during campaigns, but when they reach Parliament, they support any bill without understanding its consequences,” he said.

Chericha added that many lawmakers need a better understanding of the laws they pass.

“Some legislators seem not fully cognisant of the laws of Uganda, yet they are entrusted to make them,” he said.

The Protection of Sovereignty Bill, 2026, was tabled before the Parliament of Uganda on April 15, 2026. If passed, it would require ministerial approval for individuals or organisations receiving more than Shs400 million in foreign support within 12 months.

The bill also proposes penalties of up to 20 years imprisonment and heavy fines for violators, while targeting activities considered harmful to Uganda’s sovereignty.