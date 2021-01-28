Parliament to buy new cars for speaker, deputy speaker and directors

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Parliamentary Commission is under its request for additional funding totaling 249.52 billion Shillings planning to procure 13 vehicles including those for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, their lead and backup cars and the entitled Directors and Assistant Directors.

According to the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs committee report seen by Uganda Radio Network-URN, this will require 5.423 billion Shillings under the Parliamentary Commission’s Development Budget.

“The Committee recommends that 5.423 billion Shillings be provided for procurement of vehicles for the political leadership and entitled officers during the financial year 2021/2022 budget,” reads part of the report.

Jacob Oboth, the Legal and Parliamentary Committee Chairperson presented the report on the Budget Framework Paper for the financial year 2021/2022 to the Budget Committee.

In the report, the committee further recommends that an additional 22.8 billion Shillings for Parliamentary Committees to undertake Parliamentary oversight and legislative roles efficiently and effectively. The committee also demands that the Parliamentary Commission should provide committee funds based on work plans of committees as provided for by Section 13 (14) of the Public Finance Management Act, 2015.

“Parliament heavily relies on its recurrent budget to fulfill its oversight role,” reads part of the committee report. “During the financial year 2017/2018, MPs and staff travel allowances were increased and a number of oversight activities were undertaken. However, during the financial year 2021/2022 the non-wage recurrent budget is projected to reduce from 520.205 billion to 515.16 billion. This is in spite of the increase in the number of MPs in the 11th Parliament. The additional requirement of 22.8 billion is required for committees to undertake their respective oversight roles during financial year 2021/2022.”

Support to Departments of Parliament Further recommended by the Committee is an additional34.973 billion to enhance the capacity of different departments of parliament to efficiently and effectively fulfill their respective mandates.

According to the report, departments of Parliament receive the least budgets despite their mandate of providing technical support to committees and parliament as a whole. The MPs say that these departments require additional funds for capacity building to serve the increasing number of Members of Parliament, funds to undertake studies to enable Parliament make informed decisions and benchmark to obtain best practices.

Wage Shortfall Legislators on the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs committee recommend that government should provide additional 21.324 billion for additional wages in the financial year 2021/2022 budget estimates to cater for the additional MPs in the 11th Parliament.

“The committee observed that the 11th Parliament will have 555 Members of Parliament from the current 457. This creates a wage shortfall of 21.324 billion Shillings in the financial year 2021/2022 budget,” states the report. (However, at 200 million shilling for each of the 555 MPs – including those with government cars like ministers, Speaker and Deputy Speaker – the total required should be 111 billion and not 165 billion Shillings, since there are no costs involved in the programme as the mobney is simply wired to each MP to spend as they see fit.)

Shortfalls in the Recurrent Non-wage Budget The Committee also reports that MPs are entitled to a car of 200 million Shillings and that no provision has been made for the amount of 165 billion in FY 2021/2022. In the report, the committee notes that government intends to raise these resources from tax revenue measures.

The Budget Committee Vice Chairperson Patrick Isiagi is scheduled to present these and other proposals under different sectors to today’s afternoon plenary session for debate.

