Parliament to award best performing ministers – Oulanyah

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parliament will recognize Ministers who regularly attend to issues raised in the plenary session.

Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah made the communication on Thursday saying that the award of certificates to the Ministers will not only help improve their attendance in Parliament but also send notice to the appointing authority.

Pointing out Ministers in the Internal Affairs Ministry, Health Ministry, Works and Transport as some who have in the past exhibited commitment to issues raised on the floor of parliament, Oulanyah said that response to urgent matters helps the people who are affected to get solutions.

Oulanyah made the statement following the Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda question time in which he responded to different queries raised by MPs.

He also said that the regular attendance of Ministers helps improve the level of engagement during plenary session.

On Wednesday, the Deputy Speaker was forced to abruptly adjourn the plenary sitting following the absence of Ministers to respond to different queries raised by MPs.

On Thursday, several Ministers turned up to attend plenary with the Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda noting that it was a good response.

Both Speaker Rebecca Kadaga and her Deputy have in the past warned Ministers against abandoning their duties on the floor of Parliament saying their continued absence curtails the House’s business.

On several occasions, business is brought to a standstill when the front bench is empty and several complaints made to the Prime Minister and Government Chief Whip to ensure the attendance of at least one ministers from each ministry.

