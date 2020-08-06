Parliament tasks gov’t to address landlord, traders row

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has directed the government chief whip Ruth Nankabirwa to ensure that the landlords and traders are at ease regarding payment of rent.

The directive followed a matter of national importance raised by Kampala Central MP Muhammed Nsereko who noted that tenants are being evicted by landlords due to failure to pay rent despite a halt by President Yoweri Museveni.

Museveni appealed to the landlords not to evict the traders in his previous address to the nation as the country eased the lockdown occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic. The lockdown forced the closure of several businesses hence loss of income by many.

Katerera County MP Hatwib Katoto also noted that properties of different traders are being confiscated by Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) due to their failure to pay tax arrears.

Kadaga said that since Monday, her office has received 10 letters from tenants regarding rent.

She demanded a written directive from the government to landlords or a statutory instrument on the same.

However, government chief whip Ruth Nankabirwa said that there was a need for the MPs to put into consideration the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic since the landlords also have loans to repay.

She said that the President asked the landlords to remain patient with the tenants.

But Nsereko said that the government has been dragging its feet on a resolution of Parliament taken in April regarding the waiver on utilities and other necessities to make the situation easy for both landlords and tenants.

Nankabirwa maintained that the President cannot stop landlords from demanding rent from tenants. She however said that the Ministry of Finance was working on the matter.

******

URN